Zoey Deutch Wore an Oversized Sparkly Bow on the Red Carpet That I’m Copying for Holiday Parties

There’s something that happens around the holidays where I’m drawn to sparkles more than ever. Glitter eyeshadow? Check. Sparkly shoes? Please! So, I’m pretty much drooling over the bow Zoey Deutch wore in her hair on the red carpet on Tuesday. It was for the Los Angeles premiere of her new Amazon movie Something From Tiffany’s, so of course, the star had to bring out the bling.

Hairstylist Bridget Brager is responsible for Deutch’s hairstyle, complete with the Lelet NY Sasha Bow. The barrette is made by hand in the brand’s NYC studio with shimmering crystals. To give Deutch soft waves to support the sparkly bow, she used Rodan + Fields haircare with a T3 curling iron. The result is somehow laid-back and glam at the same time, which fits the star’s personality perfectly.

The cascading waves also brought attention to Deutch’s off-the-shoulder, Tiffany-blue Carolina Herrera gown. It’s a gorgeous combination.

Of course, if we’re going to talk about the hair, we can’t leave out the makeup because this natural glam by Kelsey Deenihan is perfection. “To compliment Zoey’s features and her gorgeous Tiffany blue dress, we decided to go with a neutral, yet elegant look that includes soft earthy tones,” Deenihan said in a statement.

The makeup artist used all bareMinerals products, including the Original Liquid Mineral Foundation in shade Soft Medium 11 ($37 at Ulta Beauty) with the new Complexion Rescue Brightening Concealer in two shades, Fair Opal and Light Cashew ($27 at Ulta Beauty). She gave her a bronzy glow with Gen Nude Blonzer Blush + Bronzer in Kiss of Rose ($25 at Ulta Beauty) with Gen Nude Power Blush in Beige for Days ($25 at Ulta Beauty) along her cheekbones.

For Deutch’s eyes, Deenihan used the Mineralist Cozy Chalet Limited-Edition Eyeshadow palette ($39 at bareMinerals). Apply the shade Cashmere over the entire lid, Snuggled in the crease, and Butterscotch across the lash line dragged with a small fluffy shadow brush outward and upward.

Deenihan achieved the perfect peach pop on her lips with Mineralist Hydra Smoothing Lipstick in Balance ($20 at Ulta Beauty). Stunning!