Get Zoe Saldana’s Metallic Eye and Red Lips From ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ Premiere

Zoe Saldana’s been making headlines left and right lately because of her revealing “Allure” magazine cover shoot, and last night at the premiere of her new movie “Star Trek Into Darkness,” she gave us all one more thing to talk about: her gorgeous makeup. Typically we like to go for either a metallic smokey eye or a bold red lip, but Zoe being the gorgeous actress she is could pull off both at the same time and still make the look beyond gorgeous. We caught up with Zoe’s makeup artist Vera Steimberg for Laura Mercier to get every detail on the look.

For the “Star Trek into Darkness” premiere, Vera created a “chic, French-inspired” makeup look for Zoe. She started by creating illuminated, flawless skin with Laura Mercier Secret Camoflauge and Illuminating Powder in Candlelight, finishing with Creme Colour in Blaze to the apples on Zoe’s cheeks for a natural flush of color.

Moving onto the eyes, Vera used soft browns and metallic golds to balance the bold lipstick that would come later. Starting with Laura Mercier Metallic Creme Eye Colour in Gold and Burnished Copper, she applied the combination to Zoe’s eyelids and along the bottom lash line. She then lined the eyes using Laura Mercier Eye Pencil in Special Brown, next putting Illuminating Eye Colour in Earth Glow under the eyes and close to the lashes. For added definition, Vera applied a combination of Laura Mercier Matte Eye Colour in Coffee Ground and Truffle to the outer corners of the eyes. She finished the eyes with a touch of glamour by applying multiple coats of Faux Lash Mascara in black to the top and bottom lashes.

Vera finished Zoe’s look with Laura Mercier Creme Smooth Lip Colour in Hollywood. “As soon as I saw the dress, I knew we had to go with a red lip,” Vera told us.

