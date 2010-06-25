Zoe Saldana’s Makeup Artist Shares Her Smoky Eye Secret

Want fresh and totally sexy smoky eyes like Zoe Saldana’s? Our friends at Hollywood Life asked her makeup artist, Vera Steimberg, how to get her sultry look.

I’m always looking for new tips and tricks to liven up my smoky eye game. I mean seriously, the same black and grey combo can get pretty tiresome after a while. That’s why when I saw Zoe Saldana’s stunning, upswept lids at Bing’s Celebration of Creative Minds in LA on June 22, I had to know how she got them.

Her talented makeup artist, Vera Steimberg filled me in on her secret. “I did very dramatic smoky eyes using black eyeshadow and countoured with a medium brown shadow,” Vera says. But, what makes it look different from every other smoky eye is “I didn’t use eyeliner on top. Just along the bottom and inside eye lid,” she says. “I try to stay away from lines, and concentrate on extending the shadow up to the edge of the eyebrows instead,” Vera explains. I really love this technique. It makes the lid look more like a wash of smoke which to me looks much more mysterious and sexy. To finish off the look, keep things simple with a swipe of pink blush on cheeks and gloss on lips.

– Contributed by Marta Topran