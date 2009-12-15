Zoe Saldana’s Laminated “Lob” Hairstyle

Before -circa November 2009

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images . After- circa December 2009

Credit: Indigo/Getty Images

Can we all agree that Zoe Saldana’s new softly waved long bob hairstyle is it and then some?

Zoe stunned with her glossily sleek shoulder-length hair at the world premiere of Avatar in London on December 10. We loved her superlong locks as well, but we’re smitten with this modern and flirty look with a side part and subtle layers.

What do you think? Is Zoe Saldana proof that a gal can still maintain her sultry diva status even with a cropped coif? Or do you prefer the sci-fi starlet with a long, flowing mane?

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz

