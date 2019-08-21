Zoë Kravitz Just Created a Gorgeous Lipstick Collection With YSL

When it was announced Zoë Kravitz was to become a YSL Beauté Global Makeup and Fragrance Ambassador, it wasn’t surprising at all. The Big Little Liars star has basically been a beauty and style icon since birth. The Zoë Collection for YSL Beauty is her latest project and it’s one that’s already making waves. It makes total sense considering her parents. Mom Lisa Bonet and dad Lenny Kravitz have style for days. They’ve obviously passed along their sense of fashion along with those great genes. Whether the younger Kravitz is wearing a tank top and jeans with a bare face or a slinky gown with a bold lip, all eyes are on her.

Kravitz’s next act as a YSL ambassador is a six-piece lipstick collection of nudes and reds inspired by the people in her life. “I’ve been working with YSL Beauté for a while now, and I really wanted to get more involved and more creative. This collection is for anyone who wants to be playful; anyone who wants to express themselves,” she said in a statement. Each lipstick is in the Rouge Pur Couture formula—hydrating and ultra-pigmented. The black packaging is pretty special, too. It was inspired by Kravitz’s favorite Saint Laurent bag, the Niki Bag. The hint of sparkle is a nod to the YSL Black Opium fragrance packaging.

A new lipstick will launch every day until August 25, starting with Arlene’s Nude. Check out the whole collection, below.

Arlene’s Nude No 121

This rosewood nude was named after Kravitz’s grandmother. “She always wore very simple to no makeup, so this feels appropriate for her,” she said.

Wolf’s Red No 122

This satin red was named after Kravitz’s brother because “red is his favorite color.”

Maris’ Nude No 122

This warm matte brown was named after Kravitz’s godmother. “She’s just one of the most fabulous women I know,” she said.

Scout’s Red No 124

This orange-y matte red was named after Kravitz’s…dog. “She doesn’t need lipstick. But we all wanna be as fabulous as Scout!” she said.

Honey’s Nude No 125

This shimmery rose nude is a nod to the “Honey Brown” nickname Kravitz called her godmother Cree Summer.

Lale Red No 126

This shimmery satin dark red was named after Kravitz’s mom. (It’s a nickname!)

