Zoë Kravitz Just Chopped Her Hair Into a Pixie and It looks Amazing

While she looks great with literally any haircut, Zoë Kravitz was made for short hair. Or I should say, these trendy short haircuts were created just for her. Kravitz showed off a new pixie haircut on Instagram, a choppy look that’s part new and part OG Zoë. You probably remember she’s had many different short cuts in the past but this specific pixie looks even more modern with its tiny baby bangs.

Kravitz often debuts a chop in between her long braids, locs, or even platinum blonde ‘do. There’s really nothing she can’t pull off. Her friends and family agree. Stepdad Jason Momoa commented with multiple heart eye emojis (they’re too cute), model/designer Emily Ratajkowski used her own heart eyes with a “Yes” and Naomi Campbell posted a bunch of fire emojis. When I get a haircut, I definitely don’t have comments like these from actual supermodels on my Instagram.

Kravitz tagged hairstylist Nikki Nelms in her photo, proving her longtime stylist was responsible for the chic chop. Nelms is responsible for the Big Little Lies actress’ multiple hair changes, from bright blonde to brown. Nelms also works with major stars such as Yara Shahidi and Janelle Monáe. It’s not surprising these two also get creative when it comes to their hair.

One random account also commented on Kravitz’s photo: Hulu. There’s a good reason for that. Kravitz is starring in Hulu’s new High Fidelity series, which is out Valentine’s Day 2020. It’s a gender-flipped version of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel that has been already been made into a movie and a Broadway show. I have a feeling this is sure to be a hit, too.