Zoe Kravitz Picks the Season’s Best Scents to Match Your Style

We had the pleasure of an exclusive meeting recently with Zoe Kravitz at a Vera Wang Princess event and learned just how adorable she really is. She’s the perfect face of the fragrance– glam, gorgeous, and well-mannered (and stylish, of course). She told us all about her secret addiction to tiny tattoos (she has 19 and counting) and her obsession with coconut oil (she uses it instead of lotion).

We determined that she fits into a couple of different style types– rocker, since she sings in the band Elevator Fight, and also slightly boho in her manner of dressing. Zoe remarked that her look is best found in flea markets. She gravitates towards “tattered and worn pieces that contrast”– aka the perfect bohemian girl. However, as the face of Vera Wang Princess, she filled us in on a little secret– she definitely does like to dress up every once and a while. Her advice to everyone searching for their inner pretty-girl royalty– “Loving yourself is what it means to be a princess.” Nicely put, Zoe.

All of this got us thinking about choosing perfumes based on our style types. So, for all of you hipsters and preps out there– here are some great options for you.

Preppy: Ralph Lauren Blue



This clean, floral scent is the perfect fit for a preppy girl. It has subtle hints of jasmine, pink peony, orange flower, and sandalwood– and is sweet smelling but not too overwhelming. The translucent blue bottle and classic gold top is very Ralph Lauren– read uber prep. (Ralph Lauren Blue, $69, at perfume.com).

Girly: Vera Wang Princess



Any scent with princess in its name will, of course, be perfect for a girly-girly. True to form, the notes of vanilla, apples, mandarin, and apricot give it a sweet, fruity aroma. The bottle, a violet heart-shaped amulet topped with a tiny gold crown, perfectly befits a princess. (Vera Wang Princess, $45, at sephora.com).

Edgy: Guerlain Insolence



This latest release from Guerlain has notes of violet, raspberry, red fruit pulp, rose, musk, and sandalwood. Insolence is not overly sweet and has a bit of an edge to it– so it’s basically made to be worn with leather. The bottle is pink and black ombre– the perfect mix of tough and pretty. (Guerlain Insolence, $70, at neimanmarcus.com).

Boho: Clinique Aromatics Elixir



Clinique’s scent has a clean, woody, and light floral fragrance that blends ingredients such as herbs, citrus blossoms, and white flowers to create a perfectly bohemian concoction. (Clinique Aromatics Elixir, $42.50, at sephora.com).

