Zoe Kravitz: Photos of Vera Wang Perfume Campaign

Zoe Kravitz, actress/model daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, is now adding another line to her resume. In December of this year she will be the face of Vera Wang‘s frangrance line, Glam Princess, replacing Camilla Belle.

Kravitz has appeared in a handful of movies, including “The Brave One” with Jodie Foster, and “No Reservations” with Aaron Eckhart. She is also in a Philadelphia based band called, “Elevator Fight.”

How better to market this glam line than with rock royalty?