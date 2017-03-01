17 Times Zoë Kravitz Had Literally the Coolest Beauty Looks

Stop what you’re doing right now and check out Zoë Kravitz on Instagram—well, first read this article, and then check out Kravitz on Instagram—because I’m pretty sure she’s actually the coolest person alive. As the daughter of The Cosby Show star Lisa Bonet and rocker Lenny Kravitz, the 28-year-old actress is possibly the most genetically blessed human on this planet. And yet, despite her famous upbringing, she’s managed to maintain a surprisingly low profile, carving out her own, unique beauty look that I’m genuinely obsessed with. And now, thanks to my sleuthing, you will be, too.

Yes, I sound like a fan girl, here, but Kravitz is just really, really cool. And not in the way that “cool” kids on social media layer every Instagram trend on their faces and fulfill their “cool” quota for the month, but in the way that someone who doesn’t give a fuck or adhere to trends isn’t afraid to be herself. Rather than try to explain the multi-faceted beauty looks to you, though, effectively destroying their charm, please just click through the photos and nod along with me. Oh, hey, Kravitz—can you teach me your ways, please?