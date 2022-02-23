Zoë Kravitz Applies This One Product ‘Literally All Over’ Her Body & Shoppers Say It ‘Makes You Shine Like A Diamond’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoë Kravitz is our main inspo in every way possible—from her glowing skin and flawless makeup looks down to her amazing sense of style both on and off the red carpet. When she’s not busy taking names in the upcoming Batman movie, she’s taking great care of her hair and skin. There’s one product in particular that she says is the secret behind her shimmering skin.

Kopari’s 100% Organic Coconut Melt is a single ingredient type of product, containing just 100 percent organic and unrefined coconut oil. It might seem odd to invest in something so simple, but often, when a product doesn’t have any of the fuss or frills, it ends up being the most effective. Known as a superfood, coconut is filled to the brim with fatty acids, vitamin E and proteins that deeply moisturize skin to provide protection and an unbelievable glow.

Kravitz says this oil shouldn’t just be limited to your skin, though.

“I like to put it in my hair,” she said in a video with Vogue. “Us Black girls should keep our hair hydrated. And I also just use this literally all over my body.”

The actress isn’t the only one who shares these same sentiments. “Melts like butter and makes you shine like a diamond!” wrote a shopper who gave the product a perfect five-star rating on Kopari’s website. “I love this stuff and will continue to purchase it!”

It’s no wonder why Kravitz’s skin and hair always look so nourished, smooth and replenished. All you need to transform your dull, dry, rough skin is this one tub of coconut goodness. Take it from the queen, Zoe Kravitz!

You’re probably wondering how something as simple as coconut oil can do so many great things for your skin and hair. Coconut is a superfood, meaning it’s chock-full of nutrients, like fatty acids, vitamin E and proteins. All together, these elements provide a deep conditioning to anything it touches. Vitamin E is also great for nourishing and conditioning skin so it’s left super smooth and healthy. Kravitz smears this thick goop all over, and so can you, because coconut oil boasts an array of functions. Use it as a body moisturizer, hair mask, dry shave oil, bath boost or belly balm.

Hey, the 100% Organic Coconut Melt doesn’t have a 4.7-star rating for nothing.

One shopper named their review “Heaven in a jar,” saying “This stuff is amazing!! My skin has never been so soft! I use it on my hair, too, as a mask and it works wonders! My hair is soft and shiny! I will never be without this amazing coconut oil.”

Another shopper found an additional use for this coconut oil: a makeup remover. “It takes off all my eye makeup without rubbing, and moisturizes my face while doing it,” they wrote.

Sitting at $29 a tub, this coconut oil is well worth its price since you can use it for pretty much any body or hair concern. Soon enough, you’ll be applying it all over your body, too.