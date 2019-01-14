Workouts to Try This Year, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

The closest thing that mere mortals have to the fountain of youth/vitality is exercise. But when it comes to ramping up your fitness routine, it can be hard to know where to start. In the spirit of the new year, the value of health and all things astrology, we’ve rounded up a handful of workouts worth trying this year—based on your zodiac sign.

As always, the best tailored exercise to each individual needs to hit two key points:

Be safe and sustainable Be something you will actually do

Don’t start running if it makes you feel like death itself is chasing you. Find something that is tolerable and safe, and try to be consistent. That, my friends, is true for all zodiac signs. And please, be sure to consult your doctor if you are new to exercise. (Also true for every sign.) I’m not here to give you medical advice—I’m here to get you inspired. And as far as inspiration goes…

Fire Signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

My dynamic, temperamental, passionate and persuasive fire signs! I love you and your flames so much. When you move, you are decisive and quick. But that energy has the tendency to burn out quickly. So for you fire signs, I recommend high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts. Typically around 30 minutes, these focused workouts are easy to fit into your daily schedule. Check out Youtube (specifically Fitness Blender) for easy to do HIIT workouts, and put your fiery passion to work.

Earth Signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)

Earth signs, you keep the world sane. Your grounded nature and stability make you a perfect candidate for yoga. Ha Tha, Yin, Ashtanga, Iyengar—try them all. See what suits you. Again, resources abound for every beginner—Youtube, books, tutorials, etc. If yoga is already part of your life, consider deepening your relationship with it. There is always room for growth, as yoga is a study of the self.

Air Signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)

Air signs are always on the lookout for adventure and novelty—and exercise is no exception. For you—rock climbing! Focusing on strengthening your core and arms to improve posture will help you find stability in your everyday life. If rock climbing isn’t accessible to you, consider cycling. Both will fulfill your lust for the unexpected and new. Just stay safe, and don’t let your competitive nature drive you past your limits.

Water Signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

Cancer, I want to wrap you up in blankets and keep you cozy and happy forever. But too bad for me, because this article isn’t about what a cinnamon bun you are. Your depth and love of security make me want to shake things up. Challenge you. While it is a little on the nose—I want you to try swimming. It’s easy on the joints, but will help you build endurance and connect with your deeper self.

This is always a great way to connect with your breathing, and your relationship to your body. It loves you. Teach yourself to love it back.

As always, if these exercises don’t jive, check your rising sign.

And remember that exercise and health isn’t about a number on the scale or the way your butt looks in those jeans. It’s about waking up and feeling powerful and resilient and ready to face whatever challenges you choose.

You deserve to be happy and healthy. Buy the sports bra. Eat the cake. Be well.