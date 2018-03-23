Zendaya’s Yellow Eyeshadow Is Peak Spring Beauty Inspo

Brown skin and the color yellow go together like peanut butter and jelly. We’ve got countless examples of black celebrities slaying in sunny fashion, but yellow makeup is something you don’t see as much of, simply because one wrong step could leave you looking washed out instead of vibrant.

Well, if there’s one person we can count on to demonstrate canary done right, it’s Zendaya. The future fashion and beauty icon stepped out earlier this week to celebrate her capsule collection with Boohoo and embodied the spring season in a shimmery yellow eyeshadow from her lash line to her brow bones.

Not only does the pop of color brighten up her entire face; it’s also a makeup trick that can distract from blemishes and under-eye circles; though we doubt Z has many of either.

The actress finished off her effortless beauty moment with a nude glossy lip, a hint of rosy blush and a messy top knot with tendrils cascading down either side of her face. As Vogue noted, this is definitely a small, but standout way to transition your makeup routine from winter to spring.

Be sure to shop Zendaya’s Boohoo “edit” here.