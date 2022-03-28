Zendaya Used a Dyson Airwrap Dupe For Her Red Carpet Hair & We Are in Awe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I know Oscars are technically given to actors and actresses based on their performances in a movie, but I’d like to give one out to my Best Performance on the red carpet. That award, of course, goes to Zendaya. Nobody does a red carpet like her. Whether she’s showing up in a naked dress to the Venice Film Festival, giving a nod to her character MJ on Spiderman red carpets or wearing the coolest crop tops in existence during the Dune press tour, she stops traffic and starts trends in every look she dons.

Her Oscars red carpet look was no exception. She wore a button-down shirt for goodness sake!!

Once our eyes calmed down and we rationalized that Z is the most perfect specimen to ever walk the planet, we did a deep dive into her look, right down to the hair products she used. Lo and behold, the Emmy-winning actress opted for all drugstore products for her updo. I’m talking about the $6 kind you can find in Target. I didn’t think it was possible to love and respect her more, but this move showed me I could do just that.

What’s more, to style her gorgeous locks, Zendaya used a Dyson Airwrap dupe that shoppers love, since it works so well and saves them around $400 in the process. A woman of the people!

Celebrity hairstylist Antoinette Hill gave us the tea.

“For Zendaya’s Oscar’s look, we decided to go with this soft upsweep because we felt it’s very glamorous and Hollywood-esque,” Hill told StyleCaster via email. “It also accentuates Zendaya’s beautiful features.”

Beautiful features indeed. Her bone structure was sculpted by the gods.

After applying bond-strengthening serums and volumizing mists, Hill then used the T3 AireBrush Duo “on the medium setting with the round brush attachment to create even more volume at the crown of Z’s head.”

It looks like this trick was more than successful. Zendaya’s updo looked like it was touching the clouds, and her hair looked so shiny and healthy to boot.