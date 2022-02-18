Zendaya Latest Look Proves TikTok’s Bouncy Bombshell Hair Trend Is Legit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m old enough to remember when ultra-straight hair was all the rage. I asked my mom to use a literal iron on my wavy hair back in the early aughts. (Please don’t do that.) Now, hair trends are much more focused on embracing your natural texture. For Zendaya, that’s similar to the curls you see on her Euphoria character. But lately, Zendaya has been wearing her hair straight in a bouncy blowout that’s become more popular as of late.

If you’re on beauty TikTok at all, you’ve seen the voluminous blowouts, usually done with the Dyson Airwrap. We’re going back to the ’70s with modern takes on the volume Farrah Fawcett made so popular. Even without an Airwrap, folks are using round brushes and old-school hot curlers to get that smooth, shiny hair that’s curled under in all the right places. Just a few years ago, I would have cringed at anything “curled under.” It was all about straightening your ends, even when doing beach waves. How quickly things have changed and how dated that looks now.

Earlier this week, Zendaya stepped out with cutie boyfriend Tom Holland in New York City and her hair looks like it’s literally bouncing in the wind. That volume! The shine! And in the inclement NYC weather, that’s even more impressive.

You can see how her hair is blown out smooth and the ends are curled. It’s serious supermodel status for the movie star.

Zendaya loves to experiment with her hair and she looks great with her natural curls, in cornrows, wearing wigs — pretty much in anything she tries. These killer looks are usually done by hairstylist Ursula Stephen or Kim Kimble, who is the lead of Euphoria‘s hair department.

So, if you usually wear your hair one certain way, or you’re used to straightening your ends, give this bouncy blowout a chance and you’ll never go back.