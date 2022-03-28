Zendaya Used All Drugstore Hair Products For Her Oscars Red Carpet Look

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Did your jaw also drop when Zendaya graced the 2022 Oscars red carpet? Everyone’s talking about the Dune actress’s cropped button down and sequined skirt OOTD, but can we just have a moment for her hair?

We love a good updo, and Zendaya’s came to blow us all away.

“We decided to go with this soft up sweep because we felt it’s very glamorous and Hollywood-esque. It also accentuates Zendaya’s beautiful features,” celebrity hairstylist Antoinette Hill told StyleCaster via email.

We couldn’t agree more. The look is sophisticated and classic and it really does let her stunning bone structure and makeup shine, too. You’d think Hill used a bunch of fancy products to achieve this hairdo and keep it in place, but you’d be shocked to find out that a group of drugstore products that all cost $6 are actually behind Zendaya’s look.

TRESemmé One Step 5-in-1 Volume Spray

TRESemmé’s One Step 5-in-1 Volume Spray is responsible for adding volume, strength, heat protection and hold to Zenday’s soft updo. Focusing the product at the roots, this multitasking formula gives hair a smooth feel and lightweight volume.

“I sprayed TRESemmé One Step Volume Mist at the roots of Zendaya’s hair as I dried and styled her strands,” Hill explained.

TRESemmé Keratin Shine Serum

The hairstylist followed it up with TRESemmé’s Keratin Shine Serum. The product is perfect for getting the most polished look that’s still effortless and natural. Do as Hill did with Zendaya and apply the serum “from roots to ends for added smoothness and shine.”

TRESemmé Total Volume Hairspray

“To complete the look, I pinched out tendrils around the perimeter of the hair for added softness and sprayed TRESemmé Total Volume Hair Spray throughout to achieve an all-day hold while still maintaining lift and volume,” said the celeb hairstylist.

Hill spritzed TRESemmé’s Total Volume Hairspray to seal the deal with lasting hold and voluminous lift. That’s all thanks to the collagen and vitamin B5 in the formula, which both make sure your hair doesn’t feel super sticky or stiff after application.

It’s time to check out with these under-$6 drugstore hair products that’ll have you serving looks like Zendaya in no time.