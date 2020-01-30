Zendaya’s Nighttime Skincare Routine Is Surprisingly Simple

There’s no doubt that Zendaya has incredible skin. Even for a 23-year-old, she basically glows from the inside out. And now that we know Zendaya’s nighttime skincare routine, maybe we add a little into our own regime. The triple threat (seriously, she’s an actress, singer and dancer) took to her website to reveal how she preps her skin for bedtime. “I think it’s so important to take care of your skin and pamper it before you go to bed. Here are my three steps for a simple evening skincare routine,” she writes.

“I wipe off any makeup and dirt with Shea Moisture African Black Soap Facial Cleansing Wipes ($6.99 at Ulta),” Zendaya continues. “One of my biggest tips for keeping your skin clear is to wash your makeup off before you go to bed. There are no excuses!” She’s right. Removing your makeup is the best way to get your skin ready to regenerate overnight. If you’re trying to kick the habit of wipes though (they’re not good for the environment and don’t do much for your skin), Shea Moisture has the awesome African Black Soap and Bamboo Charcoal Detoxifying Foaming Facial Wash ($10.99 at Ulta).

Next, Zendaya applies Thayers Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Toner ($10.95 at Ulta) using a cotton pad. “It’s really refreshing and has a nice, soft scent,” she writes. She finishes with The Body Shop Vitamin E Serum-in-Oil ($19.50 at Ulta), which she says makes her skin feel “so soft by the morning.”

Just because this simple routine works for Zendaya, doesn’t mean it’ll make your skin look as flawless but if it can even look half as good? I’ll take it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.