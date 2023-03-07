A Deep Dive Into the Makeup Products Zendaya Has Worn—Including a Mascara That ‘Never Smudges’

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’ve seen Zendaya on the big screen in Spider-Man: Homecoming or on HBO’s hit series Euphoria, there’s no denying that she looks stunning in whatever makeup look she’s rocking. While her flawless complexion can often be credited to MUA’s on set, you may be wondering what exactly the star wears on her own time off-screen. Believe it or not, she loves to play around with makeup herself.

As Lancôme’s youngest Ambassador (she joined in 2019), Zendaya is often spotted wearing products from the brand—including a mascara that shoppers say never budges, smudges or flakes. That said, a bare-face is often her norm on a regular basis, too, as she noted in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video. Get a gal that can do both!

While Zendaya can be found on red carpets and in interviews wearing any number of varying products, we scoured the Internet to find some of the most frequently spotted ones she uses.

Let’s dive in.

Lancôme Hypnôse Eyeshadow Palette in French Nude

Zendaya repeatedly uses products from the Lancôme brand, like this day to night eyeshadow palette

. The five shades range from light pinks to dark browns and offer both matte and metallic finishes. The smooth formula deposits pigmented color onto the eyelid and leaves your eyes smudge and fall-out free.

Lemonhead LA Spacepaste in Houdini

It’s pretty likely that you’ve seen Euphoria and are just as obsessed with the glittery looks as we are. The glitter used on the show comes from a brand called Lemonhead LA, and it easily glides onto the skin and requires no additional glue for long-lasting wear. On the show, Zendaya can be seen wearing this glitter in the shade Houdini.

Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara

To achieve long, voluminous eyelashes, turn to this lash-lifting mascara that Zendaya was spotted wearing to the Screen Actors Guild Awards last week. The curved wand evenly coats the gel formula from root to tip to create the appearance of fuller lashes.

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Moisturizing Cream Lipstick

Ditch the matte lipstick and opt for this moisturizing cream lipstick that’ll give you soft, pillowy lips. Enriched with moisturizing rose balm and plumping hyaluronic acid, the lipstick packs a colorful punch while also hydrating your lips.It’ll give you up to 18 hours of coverage, so you can say goodbye to pesky reapplications and touch-ups.

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Liquid 24H Longwear Liquid Foundation

For foundation, Zendaya is frequently spotted wearing this oil-free liquid foundation from Lancôme. The buildable formula offers a medium to full coverage look that leaves skin with a velvety matte finish. If you’re prone to oily skin, this product is infused with perlite and silica to absorb excess oils and keep your face looking shine-free.

Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear All Over Concealer

Whether you’re looking to cover up those dark spots, under eye circles or brighten the under eye area, you’ll want to opt for this all-over concealer. The lightweight formula brings full coverage to areas that need a little bit of concealing, all without caking or creasing. It’s super blendable so you can buff it into the skin with little to no effort at all.

Lancôme Star Bronzer Long Lasting Bronzing Powder

Achieve a natural sun-kissed glow with this bronzing powder that combines mineral pigments and micro spheres together to leave your skin with a warm finish. Although it’s a powder formula, it seamlessly blends into the skin with no harsh lines.

Lancôme Blush Subtil Oil-Free Powder Blush

Zendaya is a fan of powdered blushes, like this one which adds a rosy color and natural glow to the cheeks. It also absorbs excess oil to keep the skin smooth without appearing to be dried out and cakey.

Lancôme Color Design Sensational Effects Eyeshadow

There are so many different looks you can create with eyeshadow, depending on the colors. If you’re a fan of a specific shade, then opt for this compact eyeshadow single that offers intense color payoff without unwanted fall out. The formula glides onto the eyelid seamlessly while bringing intense color.