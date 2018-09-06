Zendaya Just Reminded Us of Her Red Carpet Makeup Skills

Zendaya’s chameleon-like fashion and beauty choices make her one of today’s most talked-about red carpet stars, but the gamut doesn’t stop there. The triple threat has never been shy about her skills with a makeup brush and earlier this week, she reminded us of that after attending the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London.

Adorned in a Ralph & Russo couture gown (sexy slit included), the 22-year-old paired her hip-hugging gown with a slicked back ‘do and purple smoky eye to match her wardrobe. Topped off with a pared down nude lip and her signature bold brows, Z was sure to focus all of her efforts on creating a standout eye moment for us to screenshot and save as future inspo.

“Fun fact: I did my own h&mu tonight, hence the lipgloss still in hand,” she wrote under an Instagram post to mark the occasion.

We don’t blame her for “feeling herself” and posted a handful of photos to her account: this look is head-to-toe, expert-level glam. Now we just need Z to drop a tutorial as soon as possible because we have yet to master our cut crease.