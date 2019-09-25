The New Lancôme x Zendaya Lipstick Is The Perfect Fall Red

When it was announced that Zendaya would be a new face of Lancôme, we were waiting for a lipstick collection. Why? Girl knows a great lipstick when she sees one. Unlike so many celebrities, Zendaya actually experiments with lip colors, often going bright or bold on the red carpet. And now Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Ruby is here with Zendaya as the face of her first makeup campaign. Not surprisingly, it’s gorgeous.

These new lipsticks are additions to the L’Absolu lipstick franchise, but, according to the brand, are 25 percent more pigmented as well as moisturizing. They’re also more long-wearing (up to six hours) with a satin finish. The bullet shape of these lipsticks is really unique. It’s like a multi-faceted ruby to help line and fill in lips with the different sides. Lancôme promises it’ll hold the ruby shape for up to 30 applications.

Shop all 12 lipsticks below. Zendaya named the RubieZ shade, adding a Z for you know, her name.

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Ruby in 02 Queen Ruby

A warm brick red.

$32 at Sephora

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Ruby in 03 Kiss Me Ruby

A dusty rose-red.

$32 at Sephora

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Ruby in 01 Bad Blood Ruby

A vibrant red.

$32 at Sephora

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Ruby in 481 Pigeon Blood Ruby

A burgundy red.

$32 at Sephora

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Ruby in 473 Rubiez

A crimson red.

$32 at Sephora

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Ruby in 364 Hot Pink Ruby

A berry red.

$32 at Sephora

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Ruby in 356 Black Prince Ruby

A cherry red.

$32 at Sephora

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Ruby in 314 Ruby Star

A strawberry pink.

$32 at Sephora

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Ruby in 274 Coeur De Rubis

A tawny nude.

$32 at Sephora

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Ruby in 214 Rosewood Ruby

A warm deep rose.

$32 at Sephora

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Ruby in 133 Sunrise Ruby

A firey orange red.

$32 at Sephora

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Ruby in 306 Vintage Ruby

A coral nude.

$32 at Sephora

