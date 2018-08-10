Fans Agree That Zendaya’s Tweet About Hormonal Breakouts Is Spot-On

Few of us are immune from the perils of acne, and the kind that’s tied to hormonal fluctuations is the absolute worst. Not only is hormonal acne the most prevalent type; it can also leave you with the worst physical marks and show up at the most inopportune times.

And while some of us would assume celebs with access to top dermatologist and the best blemish-covering makeup rarely have to deal with breakouts, Zendaya is here to tell us one thing: that is far from the truth. Earlier this week, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star checked into her Twitter feed with a relatable AF message about her experience with hormonal breakouts.

We know what you’re probably thinking; exactly what pimples is Z talking about? Last time we checked, her skin was flawless enough to leave us pining for her entire routine. To that, she dropped this gem:

If ever you needed a reminder that being comfortable in your own skin provides the opportunity to hide or flaunt your flaws, this is it. Naturally, her fans not only agree, but want lessons on how to do it for themselves.

Plus, how refreshing is it to have someone as high profile as Zendaya remind us that at the end of the day, we’re all dealing with some of the same skin woes? As if we needed another reason to love her.