Zendaya Wore 5 Different Killer Hairstyles to Promote Her New Movie

Labor Day weekend was huge for celebrity fashion and beauty action. No, they weren’t at BBQs decked out in Americana fashion. It was the Dune Paris film premiere as well as the 2021 Vence Film Festival in Italy, just to name two. Zendaya hit up both events giving everything she’s got, rocking five (or six?) different looks in over just a few days. Zendaya’s hair especially stole the show. Let’s drool over the looks, shall we?

Stylist Law Roach and hairstylist Antoinette are responsible for the stunning transformations this weekend. The duo works together to ensure the outfit and hair tell a story. That’s why Zendaya is so fun to watch. She never just shows up wearing the latest “It” item on the red carpet. She transforms into a character that she embodies making it a seamless transition. It’s exciting to watch over and over again.

Below, the hairstyles we can’t stop looking at. You’re going to want to save these to your fall mood board.

Wet Hair

Zendaya showed up at the Venice Film Festival on September 2 shocking the world with her look. It would only make sense to pair her wet-looking gown with ultra-glam, slicked-back hair. That night, she wore the same hair with a new dress.

Natural Curls

On Friday, Zendaya showed off her natural hair blowing in the wind. The deep side part makes her hair look even fuller and softer.

TopKnot Updo

For a dinner party hosted by Valentino, Zendaya went for a sultry updo with high bun.

Curly Bangs

This full curls and bangs style Zendaya has rocked before and for good reason — it looks incredible on her.

Cornrows

It’s a little hard to see in the video but it looks like Zendaya went for thicker cornrows with her sparkly gown. Stunning!