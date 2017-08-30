The Unconventional Product Zendaya Uses for Natural-Looking Coverage

There’s no question that Zendaya‘s natural makeup game is one of the best in the biz. In fact, the 20-year-old actress’s natural look is often so good that it frequently has us wondering if her flawless skin is the work of a miracle foundation or godly genetics.

Like the real AF celebrity she is, the Disney Channel star shut down that speculation in a post on her website, where she revealed that her “natural” look is actually a result of “caked” on makeup . (Gotta love the girl’s honesty.)

“Every time I hit the red carpet it doesn’t look like I’m wearing a lot of makeup, but trust and believe honey, it’s caked!” she wrote.

So, how does Zendaya acquire her “no-makeup” makeup look? The Marvel star mixes highlighter with creamy foundation and blends it onto her cheekbones, brow bones, and anywhere else on her face that needs a little evening out. So smart.

And if you’re looking to try out Zendaya’s hack, you’re in luck because it’s super-affordable. The two products Zendaya uses—CoverGirl’s Queen Collection CC Cream ($8) and the brand’s Katy Kat Pearl Shadow + Highlighter ($7)—can be found at any drugstore. Together, the products add up to a cool $15—not too shabby in order to look like Zendaya, if you ask us.