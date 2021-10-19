Zendaya Just Took the Reverse Eyeliner Trend to the Next Level on the Red Carpet

Dune is out this Friday both in theaters and on HBO Max. That means, its stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, have been slaying the red carpet around the world. Monday night, Zendaya’s eye makeup especially sparkled at the UK premiere. The look is both futuristic and modern with shades of purple and silver. Makeup artist Raoúl Alejandre is responsible for the eye-catching glam.

Alejandre didn’t reveal which products he used on the star but since he’s a Valentino makeup artist, chances are he used the brand’s luxe beauty line. It looks like he gave Zendaya a smokey cat eye with an eggplant eyeshadow hue and applied a shimmery shade up to the brow bone. A brighter purple was applied on the bottom lash line — either shadow or eyeliner. But instead of fully lining the lash line, he took the purple color out away from her eye towards her nose. Shimmery shadow was applied right in the inner corners. The result is ultra-cool and futuristic, going perfectly with her Rick Owens gown.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Though you might not have Alejandre at your disposal for a night out, this reverse eyeliner look is totally doable at home. Just take your favorite eyeliner shade and stop lining before you get to the inner corners of your eyes. In a similar motion as you do to create a cat-eye on the eyelids, finish the line by swooping the color away from the lash line. You can smudge it up to make it look more lived-in and hide any mistakes you make. Gorgeous!