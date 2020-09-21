Zendaya Rocked 2 Total Opposite Looks At The Emmys & I Can’t Pick A Fave

Not only did we not expect celebrities to go fully glam for the Emmy Awards this year, we definitely didn’t expect wardrobe changes. But leave it to Zendaya to look totally different at the Emmys 2020 when she was winning her record-breaking award and when she was presenting. Yes, the Euphoria star did a full-on wardrobe, hair and makeup change…somewhere. We’re not sure where this went down, whether backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles or at home with her family. But she can thank stylist and BFF Law Roach.

Roach showed off Zendaya’s first look on Instagram, which included slicked-back hair and a low bun paired with smoky cat eyes and glossy lips. And that purple-and-black Christopher John Rogers gown? Too gorgeous. Zendaya presented an award from the socially distanced award show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. But before the show, she took a swirl in her gown.

To accept her award as the youngest-ever actress to win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in HBO’s Euphoria, Zendaya did a full 180 with her look. She wore a Giorgio Armani Prive two-piece gown (the sparkles! The polka dots!) with her hair piled up on her head. Her makeup took on more of a vintage style with exaggerated wings and nude lips. The combination of both feels Old Hollywood but the modern dress takes it right into 2020.

Zendaya was one of the big winners of the night, right down to her hair, makeup and gowns. Congrats, girl! You deserve it.