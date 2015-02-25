Beauty Buzz: Zendaya Fires Back About Her Dreads, Every Face Cream You Need, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Zendaya speaks out against Giuliana Rancic’s insensitive comments about her dreadlocks on the red carpet at the Oscars, and we’re all for it. [People.com]

2. Are you still on the hunt for some fancy fingernail designs? These looks from London Fashion Week may be just the ticket. [Popsugar Beauty]

3. Winter can wreak havoc on our skin, especially the one we’ve been having this season. Calm your skin with a fabulous face cream, no matter what your budget. [Daily Makeover]

4. Learn how to stop hat hair from ruining your great hair days all winter long. [Byrdie]

5. How to hide your “root issue” when you have bleach blonde strands – and can’t fit in a salon visit. [The Beauty Department]