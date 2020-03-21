Zendaya’s Best Hairstyles Because She Can Do Wrong

There’s no one who continually surprises us with their hair like Zendaya. The girl slays every carpet she walks, whether its a movie premiere, the Met Gala or fashion week. We rounded up some of Zendaya’s best hairstyles that give us all the inspiration when we’re heading to the hair salon or just playing around at home. Sure, we might not have a glam team like Z but you can still recreate the vibe of some of these looks in the comfort of your home.

Zendaya has a few hairstylists to thank for her killer styles, including Jennifer Yepez and Ursula Stephen. Someone she also works with? Well, herself, of course. She told InStyle that she sometimes does her own beauty for the red carpet. “It is true,” she said. “More so with makeup. It’s always been a kind of hobby for me. Makeup is an experimental thing. You can literally wipe it off. I’m not going to have this mullet forever — [the wig] will come off when I get home. I’ve made my mistakes. I’ve had questionable moments. But it’s always about the freedom of expression.”

To be quite honest, we’re not sure that Zendaya has made many mistakes—if any at all. When it comes to beauty, she’s all about being herself and having fun with her hair. Whether it’s a bright blonde pixie, long braids, a red bob or a sky-high topknot, she wears each look with the kind of confidence we can all take inspiration from. Peep some of our favorites, below. You might want to bookmark this.

