Zendaya Spills On Why She Has a Natural Knack For Beauty

Eighteen year old powerhouse Zendaya has been on our radar since she hit the Disney scene back in 2009 on the show “Shake It Up”—and now the rest of the world is taking notice, too.

She’s currently starring in—and producing!—one of Disney Channel’s most-watched sitcoms “K.C. Undercover,” on which she plays a teenage spy and math whiz, as well as pretty much dominating social media with over 5 million followers on both Twitter and Instagram, and over 9 million Facebook fans.

Zendaya is also known for taking some killer beauty risks, from edgy pixies to cascading waves to super-bold lipstick. Among these risks? The cool dreadlocks she wore to this year’s Oscars, which unfortunately became the subject of some controversy, which the actress handled with grace and maturity.

The inspiring star—who’s landed on several “best” fashion and beauty lists, we might add—met up with us for a fun photo shoot full of fierce ponytails and bold eye makeup, and even played with an adorable puppy borrowed from our reporter on set.

Read the interview below to find out her makeup tips, must-have products, and how to get prom ready.

BH: You have a knack for doing your own makeup. Have you always been interested in beauty?

Z: When I was younger, I was really into makeup and fashion and stuff, so I watched a lot of YouTube makeup videos and read a lot of fashion magazines. That’s kind of how I first started doing my own makeup. And then, you know, from being in the industry and having so many different people do my makeup, I kind of picked and chose my favorite techniques from everyone and created my own little way of doing it.

BH: What beauty trends are you loving right now?

Z: I don’t really believe in trends necessarily because I feel like whatever you like, do it all year long, it doesn’t really matter. For me, when it comes to hair and makeup, I just go with whatever look that I’m having that day. Inspiration for the makeup or hair kind of comes along with the outfit.

MORE: Victoria Justice on Makeup Tricks, Brow Secrets and Her New MTV Show

BH: What beauty products do you need to have in your bag before you leave the house?

Z: I have to have some kind of lip moisturizer, at all times because I cannot have chapped lips, it drives me crazy. I have to have some kind of little lotion and then some kind of perfume. Those are the three main things.

BH: Any amazing secrets or tips you learned from doing your own makeup or from sitting in the chair on set that you can share?

Z: I like to do my eyes first and then do my face, so all the fallout doesn’t get all over my face makeup.

MORE: Maia Mitchell of ‘The Fosters’ On Her Bold Brows

BH: For girls getting ready for prom (or events like the red carpet for you), getting the look just right can be very stressful. Do you have any advice?

Z: Always plan ahead. Always give yourself enough time and a cushion. The more time you have the better because you are going to end up using it all, guaranteed. And even if you don’t, you would rather be sitting there waiting to put on your dress with everything else done than to be rushing, it’s the worst.

Want to see even more exclusive photos and fashion tips from Zendaya? Head over to StyleCaster, and then get her take on the important messages she’s trying to send girls on SheKnows. Plus, be sure to tune into “K.C. Undercover” Sundays at 8:30 p.m. on Disney!



Photography: Prince & Jacob

Stylist: Law Roach

Editorial Direction: Rachel Adler