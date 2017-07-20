Zendaya’s Beauty Evolution Since 2010 is Crazy-Good

True or false? Zendaya has had 25 epic hair changes since 2010. Welp, considering most of us can count our hair colors and cuts on one hand (unless you low-key went through an emo phase like us and dyed your hair every color in the rainbow), you probs laughed and guessed false. And last week, we definitely would have been right there with you, but we just realized that the 20-year-old badass has literally had more hair changes than she’s had years alive.
Yep, really. After combing through Zendaya’s entire history of red-carpet appearances, we discovered two things: Not only has Zendaya experimented with basically every hairstyle known to man (we’re talking choppy bangs, wavy bobs, and blonde pixies), but her makeup is consistently insanely inspo-worthy. Whether she’s wearing a heavy, bold-ass smokey eye with a nude lip, or just a classic cat eye, Zendaya has a way of bringing her A-game to every red carpet she steps foot on. And to prove it to you, we pulled images of *all* of Zendaya’s hair and makeup moments, beginning with her Disney Channel days in 2010 and ending in 2017. Click through for one of our favorite beauty transformations yet.
August 2010
At the screening of Disney’s "Tinker Bell And The Great Fairy Rescue"
December 2010
At the L.A. Kings Holiday Ice Benefit For Starlight Children’s Foundation
March 2011
At the Disney Kids & Family Upfront
October 2011
At the "Real Steel" Los Angeles Premiere
September 2012
At Teen Vogue’s 10th Anniversary Annual Young Hollywood Party
November 2012
At the 40th American Music Awards
February 2013
At the "Safe Haven" Los Angeles Premiere
May 2013
At the "Dancing With The Stars" 300th Episode Red Carpet Event
November 2013
At the 10th Annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball
November 2013
At the 2013 American Music Awards
March 2014
At Nickelodeon’s 27th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards
August 2014
At the 2014 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards
November 2014
At the 2014 American Music Awards
February 2015
At the 87th Academy Awards
April 2015
At the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards
June 2015
December 2015
At the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"
January 2016
At the Art of Elysium’s 9th Annual Heaven Gal
January 2016
At the Zendaya and Law Roach Present Daya By Zendaya Shoe Collection
February 2016
At the 58th Grammy Awards
April 2016
At the iHeartRadio Music Awards
May 2016
November 2016
At the 30th FN Achievement Awards
May 2017
May 2017
At the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
