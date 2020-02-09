Zazie Beetz’s Curly Crown Commands the Spotlight at the Oscars

Though she’s not nominated for an award (it’s only a matter of time!), “Atlanta” and “Joker” star Zazie Beetz hit up the Academy Awards as a presenter this evening. Beetz’s Oscars hair for 2020 is stunning with her curls pulled half up and curly bangs highlighting smokey eyes. This isn’t surprising if you’ve followed the actress’ career in any way. Girl kills it every. single. time. And she always gives us something to talk about; her beauty style is effortlessly interesting.

At this year’s BAFTAs, Beetz made everyone’s jaw drop in knotless braids courtesy of Lacy Redway. Her wine-colored lip and smoky eyes perfectly matched her gorgeous gown, thanks to makeup artist Alex Babsky using Lancôme Cosmetics. Of course, that’s not the first time she stunned in the deep purple shade. Her 2018 Emmy’s look is iconic thanks to her bejeweled afro and wine-colored eyeshadow that matched her Ralph Lauren gown.

Redway is also responsible for her look tonight. “The last few mins before running out the door are the most crucial especially on Oscar day,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thankfully @nexxushaircare [Comb Thru Volume Finishing Mist Hairspray] can help me keep these gorgeous locks in place…especially on this rainy Sunday afternoon.”

We’d say they seriously nailed it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.