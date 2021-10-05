Zara Perfume Is Going Viral on Tiktok & Fans Say It a Dupe of the $325 Baccarat Rouge 540

As a pretty regular Zara shopper, there’s not much the retailer sells that I don’t know about. But when I saw the Zara perfume that’s a dupe for Baccarat Rouge 540 on TikTok, I was shocked. I knew the brand had some affordable fragrances but I didn’t realize just how large the selection is. And how good. Most of it is available online (you know how crazy Zara stores are!) and is actually in stock now.

If you’re not familiar with the fancy option, allow me to explain. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum is a cult-fave French woody fragrance, with notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood ambergris. It’s a sexy scent but one that’s not heavy or overpowering. Plus, the bottle is stunning. It’s not cheap but folks swear it’s worth every penny.

Now, if you’re not in the market to spend more than $300, I feel you. How about $25? TikTokers swear Zara’s Red Temptation Floral Eau De Parfum is similar — especially for the price. TikToker @jesssscca says Red Temptation smells “honestly pretty much the same, I can tell the difference but not by much!” @makeupsessions says it’s a dupe, too, and because Zara’s is more affordable, she can use more of it.

It seems there are actually a few Zara scents folks swear smell just like designer options. @makeupsessions swears Zara Gardenia ($19.90 at Zara) is a dupe for Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum ($106 at Ulta) and Zara Applejuice ($17.90 at Zara) is a dupe for Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau De Parfum ($138 at Ulta). The moral of the story? Hurry and grab Red Temptation and do not sleep on Zara fragrances.