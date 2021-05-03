Zara Is Finally Launching A Full Beauty Collection & We’re Freaking Out

If you’ve ever poked through a Zara store and thought, why doesn’t Zara have a makeup line? you’re either psychic or should be working in the beauty industry. Because after many requests from fans, Zara Beauty was finally announced today. And before you worry this is some makeup line thrown together like some other fast-fashion brands, rest assured this line could stand on its own outside of the trendy wares sold in stores.

Zara tapped British makeup artist Diane Kendal as creative director. Kendal was previously a product consultant and makeup artist for Marc Jacobs Beauty and developed product lines for Calvin Klein Cosmetics. “When Zara approached me to lead the creative direction of Zara Beauty, I saw an opportunity to make something that everyone would want to use,” Kendal said in a statement. “Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable and accessible to all.”

She goes on to say how proud she is of what the brand created, with “playful” shades for eyes, lips, face, and nails. “Through a multiplicity of faces and looks, the collection celebrates what I believe to be most important in our industry: there is no beauty, only beauties,” she adds. The brand also brought in famed photographers to shoot their own campaigns to show their own ideas of beauty using Zara’s collection: Steven Meisel, David Sims, Marilyn Minter, Oliver Hadlee Pearch, Zoë Ghertner, Craig McDean, Nadine Ijewere, Mario Sorrenti and Fabien Baron.

It’s important to note that Zara Beauty’s campaign is inclusive in terms of skin tone, and features some curve models including Paloma Elsesser, Zara doesn’t sell many clothing items that can fit a plus-size body.

All Zara Beauty products are cruelty-free and “clean,” meaning they’re made without ingredients including parabens, formaldehyde, refined petroleum and others some deem “toxic.” Products are also refillable, so if you love a lipstick or eye color, you’ll be able to grab a refill using less plastic. Speaking of lipstick, a whopping six finishes are launching. Zara is not going small with this launch.

There’s also eyeliner, an eyeshadow palette, eyeshadow duos and loose pigments, as well as 39 (!) shades of nail polish, makeup brushes, bronzer, blush, highlighter and a face palette.

The products retail for $7-$25 each, with refills starting at $5. It all launches on May 12 on the Zara website and in select stores.