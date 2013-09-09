Zac Posen Wows With the Most Romantic Look at NYFW Yet

Zac Posen is known for his show-stopping gowns (and glamour) and always wows with top-caliber model talent at his fashion shows. This season was no different, casting classic favorites like Coco Rocha, and surprises like a green-haired Chloe Norgaard. Posen also is typically our go-to for a gorgeously romantic look, but for the Spring 2014 season he went above and beyond.

Odile Gilbert for Kerastase precisely curled all of the models hair simply to “f**k it up” and pin it in various directions so that every look was different, inspired by photographer Paolo Roversi. She then added flower appliques that Posen had designed to each of the updos, finishing with a heavy spraying of Kerastase Powder Bluff (a dry shampoo) for a matte texture, and a light gray dusting of color on each of the girl’s heads.

For the makeup, Kabuki for MAC Cosmetics wanted to have one graphic element of focus on the face, keeping the rest of it soft and romantic. He was inspired by ballet makeup, and kept the eye as the focus, applying black liquid liner across the top lash line for drama and softly smudging pencil liner along the lower lash line. He then added a coat of mascara and extra lashes on the top lashes for a clean look. The rest of the face he kept very young, fresh and dewy by applying matte liquid foundation lightly with the fingers and adding flesh-colored pearly cream highlights to the cheekbones to create a dewy feel. For the last touch, Kabuki added “Keep It Loose” Casual Color onto the lips with a fluffy brush.

On the nails, Gina Edwards for Morgan Taylor created an ombre “Faded Rose Garden” manicure. She used Coming Up Roses and Polished Up to get the look, simply applying Coming Up Roses along the whole nail as the base coat, and then sponging on Polished Up lightly with a sponge building upon it until you get the ombre look.

Images via Imaxtree

