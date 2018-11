It seems everybody wants to be on film these days and YouTube is the place where stars are born. Jumping on the reel bandwagon, Yves Saint Laurent has launched a series of film shorts for its beauty insider favorite Touche clat concealer. Along with being made up, naturally, the models run along gilded hallways tough life. Check out the footage and let us know what you think.

Related: 7 Best Undereye Concealers To Get You Through Those Long Weeks