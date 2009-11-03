Yves Saint Laurent Beaute Lauches Mascara Singulier

Finding a mascara that does your lashes justice can be a challenge. A staple in any makeup bag, mascara plays an important role in everyday makeup use. Many mascaras fail to live up to the promised characteristics leaving you with clumped lashes and a dried-out bottle. Look no longer for the perfect mascara as Yves Saint Laurent has launched its newest product, a dramatic styling mascara that is designed to give your lashes an elongated and exaggerated look.

Try out this miraculous mascara this week at Bergdorf Goodman, on the beauty level from 11 am -7 pm. The best days to go would be Friday November 6, and Saturday November 7 as YSL national makeup artist Dell Ashley will be your personal makeup artist that day. Pay just $25 for a reservation, that will then be redeemable in makeup product; call to schedule an appointment. We suggest taking the $25 credit and putting it to towards YSL’s new Mascara Singulier, $30, at Bergdorf Goodman or on YSL.com.

