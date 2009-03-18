YSL Introduces GLOSS PUR

One of the key makeup trends for spring involves bright, vibrant colors that are flattering and easy to wear. And with shades like bubble gum pink, lilac and blood orange, who wouldn’t be excited for the warmer weather to arrive? Just in time to help get the look is YSL’s new GLOSS PUR.

The new product is based on YSL’s top selling gloss, Golden Gloss, and it gives you the straightforward pop of color and glossy sheen you desire without all the unnecessary sparkle. With its sweet mango scent and six different shades, from pale to punched, this new gloss is a must.