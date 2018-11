Very sad: YouTube star Talia Joy Castellano, who became a sensation for her inspiring makeup videos, has passed away after a six-year battle with cancer. She was 13. — via Us Weekly

These beauty tips let you get away with skipping a shower. — via SheFinds

These ice cream cone nails are the perfect antidote to a heat wave. — via Beauty High

Watch and learn how to apply mascara the right way. — via PopSugar Beauty

Rihanna sported a grill in her most recent Instagram photo. — via E! News