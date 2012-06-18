YouTube Beauty Gurus: The Ones to Watch

There’s no denying it, being a “YouTube Beauty Guru” is now officially a thing. With the most successful stars such as Elle and Blair Fowler making a career (and the big bucks!) out of it, thousands upon thousands of would-be gurus are now peddling their trade on YouTube trying to make it as “The Next Big Thing.”
While we admire the savvy of the current crop of big-name gurus and love watching them go from strength to strength, lately we’ve been finding ourselves wanting something a little bit different this summer. We’re not sure if it’s our uncanny ability to sniff out a sponsored video or just that we’re constantly craving something fresh and new, but we’ve noticed that our YouTube subscription box is becoming increasingly full of our favorite new (or at least new to us!) faces.
We know we’re not the only ones that enjoy the odd night on the couch watching YouTube beauty videos, so we thought we’d share with you our picks on the gurus to watch. While their number of subscribers and their style may vary, what they all have in common is their passion for beauty and hair, know-how and, most importantly, an honest and down-to-earth approach. We hope you love them as much as we do!
Potentially the sweetest guru on YouTube, UK-based ViviannaDoesMakeup is your go-to girl for product reviews and simple, natural makeup tutorials. We particularly love her take on summer makeup sans foundation.
https://www.youtube.com/user/ViviannaDoesMakeup/videos/
Despite her 129,786 subscribers, makeupbyeman is not half as popular as we think she should be. Her celebrity inspired makeup tutorials (like our favorite Kim Kardashian one) are spot-on thanks to her training as a professional makeup artist.
https://www.youtube.com/user/makeupbyeman?feature=watch/
75,000+ followers is nothing to sneeze at, but we think MakeupbyAlli is one of the greatest gurus out there. Her tutorials are original and full of tips and tricks that would put a professional to shame. We firmly believe her video on how to achieve the look from the Victoria's Secret 2010 runway show is nothing short of perfection.
https://www.youtube.com/user/MakeupByAlli/videos/
You would be hard pressed to find someone more knowledgeable on cosmetics and skin care than Ruth Crilly, the UK model behind AModelRecommends. Her reviews and roundups are unparalleled and her tutorials on high fashion looks such as this Tom Ford campaign make her completely unique.
https://www.youtube.com/user/AModelRecommends/videos/
While she doesn't do too many tutorials, we love Canadian ttsandra's natural approach to beauty and her honest, unbiased reviews on the products she uses in her every day life are a refreshing change from the ubiquitous sponsored video. All in all, we love her.
https://www.youtube.com/user/ttsandra/videos/
If you're as into nails as we are, you should definitely subscribe to MissJenFABULOUS. Somehow she makes even the most complex-sounding nail art (like galaxy nails!) seem simple and we love her for it.
https://www.youtube.com/user/MissJenFABULOUS/videos/
While we certainly wouldn't say Tanya Burr of pixi2woo is an unknown, we think she is set for world domination outside her native UK. While she's also a makeup artist, she seems more like your best friend than an aloof professional and we trust her completely. We're yet to see a celebrity look she doesn't nail (like her Lana Del Rey tutorial), but we love her original looks just as much.
https://www.youtube.com/user/pixi2woo/videos/
CarlyCristman has diehard fans, but she's not nearly as big as we think she should be. Her videos are honest, original and creative and we adore her down-to-earth personality. Check out her take on how to achieve the perfect beachy waves.
https://www.youtube.com/user/carlycristman?feature=results_main/
London-based shirleybeniang somehow manages to create tutorials of the looks we want to wear most. Her milkmaid braid how-to is the perfect example.
https://www.youtube.com/user/shirleybeniang/videos/
If you want a different perspective, have a look at Lithuanian YouTuber Chanelette's videos. As her name might suggest, she's an expert at recreating high fashion looks with a mix of drugstore and high end products (it also doesn't hurt that she looks like a supermodel herself). We especially love her take on the Burberry beauty look.
https://www.youtube.com/user/Chanelette/videos/