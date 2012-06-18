YouTube Beauty Gurus: The Ones to Watch

There’s no denying it, being a “YouTube Beauty Guru” is now officially a thing. With the most successful stars such as Elle and Blair Fowler making a career (and the big bucks!) out of it, thousands upon thousands of would-be gurus are now peddling their trade on YouTube trying to make it as “The Next Big Thing.”

While we admire the savvy of the current crop of big-name gurus and love watching them go from strength to strength, lately we’ve been finding ourselves wanting something a little bit different this summer. We’re not sure if it’s our uncanny ability to sniff out a sponsored video or just that we’re constantly craving something fresh and new, but we’ve noticed that our YouTube subscription box is becoming increasingly full of our favorite new (or at least new to us!) faces.

We know we’re not the only ones that enjoy the odd night on the couch watching YouTube beauty videos, so we thought we’d share with you our picks on the gurus to watch. While their number of subscribers and their style may vary, what they all have in common is their passion for beauty and hair, know-how and, most importantly, an honest and down-to-earth approach. We hope you love them as much as we do!