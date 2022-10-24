Youthforia & Its TikTok-Viral Blush Just Became the First East Asian Makeup Brand at Ulta Beauty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Is there anything better than going to one store (or website) and finding hundreds of truly diverse beauty brands? That’s what UIta Beauty is providing more and more as of late. In October 2021, Live Tinted became the first South Asian beauty brand to debut in Ulta Beauty. Now, Youthforia is making history as the first East Asian brand, launching in stores and online today.

We first told you about Youthforia back in May 2021, when founder Fiona Co Chan set out to create makeup so good for your skin, you can sleep in it. Since then, many of her products have gone viral on TikTok, including the BYO Blush Color Changing Blush Oil ($36 at Ulta Beauty) which reacts to your skin’s pH level to give you the perfect shade on all skin tones. You can get this and five other products, including Pregame Daily Protective Primer ($36 at Ulta Beauty) and Dewy Gloss Hydrating and Nourishing Lip Gloss ($26 at Ulta Beauty), at Ulta Beauty now.

“Ulta was all over my vision board for 2022, so to finally see this come to life is an amazingly exciting moment!” said founder Fiona Co Chan, in a statement. “I couldn’t be happier or prouder about this milestone and being the first East Asian makeup brand to launch at a major retailer like Ulta. It truly means the world and is such an honor. Stay tuned for even more exciting things to come!”

Now, if you haven’t seen BYO Blush in action, check out some of our favorite TikTok reviews. “This looks beautiful,” @imhannahcho says. “It feels more like a serum than an oil,” @daceycash says. “Zoomed out, it does look super, super stunning,” @nidalkabashii adds. All three women have different skin tones and the color looks different on all of them.

Shop BYO Blush and all of Youthforia’s must-haves at Ulta Beauty now.