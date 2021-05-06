This Innovative Brand Promises Its Makeup Is So Good For Your Skin, You Can Sleep In It

While we know we should take our makeup off and do a full skincare routine every night, life can get, well, messy. That’s what inspired Youthforia founder Fiona Co Chan to create makeup so good for your skin, you can sleep in it. In fact, she actually did. Chan says she’s slept in the Youthforia BYO Blush for two months to make sure she was good on her word. But that’s not the only reason I knew I had to try it. The innovative formula is a sheer, green-ish hue in the bottle but changes color on your skin. It’s like an upgraded version of the “mood” lip glosses I had as a teenager.

A little goes a long way with this liquid blush. Blend just two dots onto your skin with a brush or your fingers and see the color start to form instantly. It feels great, like a serum, which makes sense considering it’s made from Skin Chi Complex, Youthforia’s proprietary blend of six plant-based ingredients to help hydrate and nourish the skin. Plus, it’s fragrance-free, silicone-free and cruelty-free so it’s unlikely to irritate the skin. The brand promises it also works on all skin tones. All you have to do is add more color for a deeper hue.

When I first applied the blush, I put way, way too much on. When I say two drops, I really mean that’s all you need for a rosy glow and then you can add from there. Everyone’s skin reacts differently. Since blush is trending more than any other makeup right now, you can have fun with the application, applying it across the nose or on the tip like everyone on TikTok.

Once you fall in love with BYO Blush, it’s time to play with the brand’s other products. Make your lips pop with Dewy Gloss hydrating lip gloss in five fun shades. Each goes on slightly sheer and you can build to more color.

And if you think the packaging is cute now, well, just wait. Each product snaps into the Magnetic 4 Pan (in five colors) so you can create a travel-ready product or just play around stacking them on top of each other to look cool on your vanity.

The key here is to have fun with makeup. That’s especially important now that we’re getting vaccinated and seeing friends and family again ASAP. And if environmental impact is important in your spending, Chan has thought about that. Products are certified 98 percent biobased with USDA BioPreferred (which means only 2 percent fossil fuels). The caps are made with 25 percent Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic (PCR). Chan is passionate about the Down the Drain impact of personal care products. According to the EWC, unregulated chemical pollution in our water partly comes from residential areas so if we each do our small part, we can make a big difference.