This Super Popular Skincare Brand’s New Anti-Aging Cream Leaves ‘Baby Soft Skin’ In Its Wake

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Youth to the People has done it again: The brand added a skincare formula to its line-up that instantly swept reviewers off their feet. Considered a multi-tasker, the Polypeptide-121 Future Cream can’t be pigeonholed into tackling just one age-related concern; it hydrates the skin for up to 24 hours, softens stubborn wrinkles, builds a stronger skin barrier and visibly firms sagging areas, to name a few.

Though the anti-aging treatment just dropped onto the scene earlier this month, shoppers are already raving about its results. “This light cream makes you feel like you are immediately making a good decision for your skin,” wrote one. “Lightweight but creamy enough to feel a layer of moisture. I use this at night and wake up to baby soft skin.”

Anyone who uses the cream should take solace in knowing their skin is receiving top-notch ingredients. True to its name, the Polypeptide-121 Future Cream contains a surplus of peptides, alongside plant proteins, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, squalane, and vitamin E. Polypeptide-121 is notably the main character—the “cutting-edge” vegan polypeptide chain is bio-designed in California and comprised of a sequence of more than 180 amino acids naturally found in human collagen which deplete with age, says the brand. The formula has been independently tested to visibly improve skin elasticity, reactivity, and wrinkles, Youth to the People confirmed in a press release.

Polypeptide-121 Future Cream

“I’ve used this for almost two weeks and have noticed my pores are smaller and my skin looks plump, more lively,” shared another shopper. “I also pair this with the Triple Peptide + Cactus Oasis Serum.”

Not only is the cream fragrance-free (hello sensitive skin folks!) and suitable for a range of skin types, its bouncy, lightweight texture sinks into the skin upon contact and leaves a dewy finish in its wake. In fact, reviewers say it’s “heavy enough for night and light enough for day” and works well underneath makeup.

“I have been using this for a few weeks now, and all I have to say is WOW,” said another fan. “I have extremely dry and sensitive skin, which makes it impossible to find a moisturizer that keeps my skin hydrated without causing it to break out—but this moisturizer gets the job done! My skin has never felt so happy and healthy!”

Beyond skincare that actually works, we love a brand that gives back: YTTP has donated $100,000 to Girls Who Code, a nonprofit organization seeking to end the gender gap in technology by 2030 and create a pipeline of future female engineers across the globe, in honor of the Future Cream’s launch.

Your future skin awaits—if you’re in need of an effective moisturizer, look no further than Youth to the People’s latest release that shoppers are calling their new “holy grail.”