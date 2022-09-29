Youth to the People Just Launched Its First-Ever Fragrance With Another Cool LA Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Youth to the People’s first fragrance started as just as DM exchange between co-founder Greg Gonzalez and Carina Chaz, DedCool CEO and founder. The Los Angeles-based brands worked for two years to create a fragrance everyone would love and would appeal to both of their customers. The finished product: YTTP x DedCool Cosmic Release Eau De Parfum, available for purchase today.

“Cosmic Release is for everyone, carefully composed and thoughtfully made,” says Carina Chaz, DedCool CEO and founder, in a statement. “It’s inspired by the vastness of realizing your own potential.” Adds Greg Gonzalez, co-founder of Youth To The People: “Notes of violet leaf, amber and cedar harmonize to create a sublime sensorial experience designed to help elevate your headspace and allow you to rise to your highest self.”

The brands used ethically sourced vegan fragrance extracts, glass and reusable materials for packaging, focusing on their shared passion for sustainability.

The scent is for all genders and all types of fragrance wearers. It has top notes of violet, jasmine and rosemary, middle notes of amyis, cyprio and vetiver and bottom notes of amber, cedar and patchouli for a balanced scent.

“I’ve been a fan of DedCool since the start,” Gonzalez says. “Their fragrances showcase a freedom of creative expression that takes them beyond scent to an intentional way of life, and their approach aligns with what and how we do what we do at Youth To The People.” Adds Chaz: “We could not be more excited in sharing our first-ever fragrance collaboration with our amazing friends at Youth To The People. This is the launch of our dreams.”

Grab Cosmic Release at Youth to the People and DedCool’s websites now. It’s limited-release so don’t wait too long!