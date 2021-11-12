Shoppers Say This Multifunctional Cleansing Balm & Makeup Remover Is A Total ‘Game Changer’—Here’s How

After getting home from a long day of work, the last thing you want to do is remove your makeup and wash your face. It can sometimes become a monotonous task that almost feels like a burden. But it doesn’t have to feel that way, especially when you can skip a few steps and use just one item to scrub off your makeup and double cleanse. Let us bring you in on a secret to saving time, energy, and money when you’re tired AF and can’t be bothered to walk through your entire skincare routine: Youth To The People’s new Superberry Dream Cleansing Balm.

This multifunctional formula quickly removes layers of makeup and sunscreen from your skin, without stripping it dry. Because while it is an effective makeup remover, it also functions as a cleansing balm and can remove excess oils and impurities. This is probably why shoppers call it a “game changer.”

“My skin has felt more vibrant, soft, and youthful in the mornings, and I cannot recommend this product enough!” wrote one reviewer.

We’ll explain how it wields such powers, but just know that this velvety, whipped balm is here to help your skin in more than one way. It consists of only the best ingredients, as well as the most divine fruity aroma.

If you’ve ever wondered about what a cleansing balm might feel like and do for your complexion, the Superberry Dream Cleansing Balm is a great place to start (and stay). Keep reading for a breakdown of its ingredients and how to use it.

This cleansing balm works like magic by gently taking off all your makeup while still providing a bunch of skin benefits. A blend of moringa, jojoba, and sunflower seed oils melts away your makeup and sunscreen, but they’re also packed with omegas, antioxidants, and vitamins, so they won’t strip your skin of moisture. They also level your oil production and smooth your complexion.

Another group of ingredients, superberry extracts, are enriched with lots of antioxidants to protect your skin from damage. These magical maqui, acai, and goji berries join forces with oil-soluble hyaluronic acid to deliver hydration deep into your skin.

The formula has a ton of natural ingredients that cleanse and moisturize your complexion, without leaving it feeling greasy. It’s also gentle enough for those with sensitive skin and is safe to use around the eyes.

Using it is simple, too. With dry hands, rub the balm onto your dry skin. You’ll notice the texture will feel more like an oil. Then, splash some water onto your hands and keep massaging the product into your skin as it transforms into a milky cleanser. You can use this balm on its own or as part of your double cleanse.

Several reviewers, like this one, had never used a cleansing balm before, but said that this formula turned them into believers. “This is going to save me so much money on face wash, as I was double or triple cleansing to get all my makeup off,” they wrote. “I highly recommend, and will be purchasing again!”

You’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain from this multifunctional cleansing balm. So, why not give it a chance?