This Face Cream Is So Moisturizing That It ‘Completely Changed’ Shoppers’ Skin & Made It ‘Incredibly Plump’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I know it’s fall when my typically oily skin starts to get dry patches and flake. Don’t get it twisted, there are so many things I love about the season, but the way it affects my skin is not one of them. Sometimes, even my most hydrating moisturizers seem to lose their appeal. I cover a bazillion different gels and creams as a shopping writer, but one, in particular, has caught my eye.

Youth To The People is a relatively fresh brand known for its vegan, superfood-packed formulas. I love its Superfood Cleanser, which is chock-full of kale, spinach and green tea. Who knew these green juice ingredients could also transform and nourish the skin? That’s just one of YTP’s innovative, fan-favorite formulas, but I’m here to introduce you to the Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream.

The product has a 4.7-star overall rating on the brand’s site, with over 700 perfect ratings. Shoppers are hooked on the moisturizer because of its plant extracts and peptide complex. These ingredients create a deeply hydrating cream that’s perfect for dry, reactive and sensitive skin.

The star of the show, an adaptogenic extract blend, targets dryness, irritation, redness and visible signs of aging. At the same time, peptides keep your skin barrier in check and rewind the clock on your complexion. It kind of sounds like the complete package, right?

The face moisturizer gets the job done so well that one reviewer wrote, “This completely changed my skin. It’s sooooo soft and incredibly plump now!”

Say less—we’re on it and you should be, too. Shop the Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream from Youth To The People for all-around healthier skin.

Winter is just around the corner and fall already has my skin feeling drier than usual, so I’ll keep it short and sweet. That way, you can grab your own jar of this moisturizer ASAP.

Squalane, jojoba and shea butter are the main ingredients that are responsible for delivering deep hydration. They achieve this without clogging pores, which is a major bonus. As for the adaptogenic blend, ashwagandha, Rhodiola and reishi team up to protect, minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and hydrate. You’re probably used to seeing adaptogens on the ingredient lists for beverages that claim to calm your mind, but this formula proves that it has multiple uses and benefits. Adaptogens have actually been utilized in Eastern medicine and Ayurveda for thousands of years, per the brand.

Enough with ingredients, I’m going to turn it over to a few passionate shoppers who swear by the soothing face cream.

“Amazingly light and refreshing. I have dry skin and after I put this on it feels so satisfying… like my skin’s thirst for moisture has been quenched,” wrote one reviewer.

“This is an incredible product. Provides the right amount of moisture, and helps to make my skin appear smooth, as well as radiant. I feel that I am glowing when I put this on. I highly recommend trying this product,” another one raved. “I have sensitive skin, as well as allergies… and this is the best moisturizing product I have come by yet!”

“Never understood why my skin was always so angry and irritated, this changed everything! My skin is so calm and my redness is way down,” a third shopper wrote.

The product boasts so many stellar reviews, I literally had a hard time choosing which ones to include in this story. That’s how coveted the moisturizer is! Shop Youth To The People’s Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream to avoid the dry patches and flakiness that usually crop up around this time of the year.