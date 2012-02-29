You’re Invited To Our #StyleChat With @BeautyHigh

You are cordially invited to join us for a super-special BEAUTY FOCUSED #StyleChat, co-hosted by the editors of StyleCaster Media Group’s beauty site, Beauty High. During this hour-long Twitter chat we’ll be discussing the latest beauty trends, sharing our favorite How-To tutorials and answering any of those beauty questions you’ve been dying to ask an expert about!

Want to join in on the fun? Here’s how:

StyleCaster’s #StyleChat with @BeautyHigh

1. The chat will begin on Wednesday, February 29nd promptly at 3:00 EST.

2. Co-hosts, Rachel and Amanda of BeautyHigh.com will be answering any and all of your makeup, hair or general beauty questions.

3. We’ll start with a call for questions. You can send them to @StyleCaster or @BeautyHigh with the hashtag, #StyleChat.

4. @StyleCaster will re-tweet each question, one at a time, and either @StyleCaster or @BeautyHigh will answer it.

5. Once a question has been re-tweeted, please feel free to add your advice and tips! We want to hear from you!

6. The conversation moves very quickly and we like to share your answers and advice as well, so please try to tweet only referring to the current topic — it makes following #StyleChat much easier and more fun for everyone.

Tweet ya later! x @StyleCaster