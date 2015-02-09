Your YouTube Guide To Healthy Hair

If your hair is giving you any trouble, one of the top causes for it can be found in within your hair care—or your lack of hair care, that is. It’s no secret that luscious locks require loads of work, and sometimes we just don’t know where to start. If you’re ready to revamp your haircare regimen, but just don’t know where to begin, check out these Beauty Vloggers hair care routines for all the direction you need.

MORE: 10 Tips to Tame Thick Hair

From stepping foot in the shower to putting finishing touches on her style, Carli Bybel spills the scoop on all her amazing hair secrets.

Dona Camaj‘s hair is an impressive 30 inches long! Yes, you heard us right—30 inches. But what’s even crazier than that is the fact that she has not one split end. For some seriously long and healthy hair, her routine is a must-see.

AlexandrasGirlyTalk has some of the best natural curls we’ve ever seen. However, between her hair having so much texture and also being dry, it can get quite unmanageable pretty quickly. Luckily, she has her routine to smooth things over. And once you follow her lead, we’re sure you will, too.

Not only has Shaaanxo bleached her hair for years, but she used to wear extensions as well. While this might sound like a recipe for damaged hair, she figured out the perfect hair care regimen to put her hair back on a healthy track. If you’re hair needs some livening up, we definitely recommend trying out some of her tips.

From her trendy lob cut, to her beautiful ombre color, down to each and every product she uses, and even how she achieves a bun with shorter hair, Nicole Guerriero tells all in this video. For a rundown from A-Z on how to achieve some amazing hair, this video is your go-to guide.

MORE: 4 Weird Ways to Get Rid of Dandruff