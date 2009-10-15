Your Stylist Wants You To Unleash Your Wild Side

Name: Shawn Kelly
Agency/Salon: Cutler
Hometown: Middlesex, NJ
Current Neighborhood: Middlesex, NJ
What brands/salons have you worked for?: Cutler
What is your favorite shampoo or conditioner?: Redken Colorextend
Hairspray?: Redken Workforce Spray
Styling Product?: Redken Wool Shake
What is your best hair tip for women?: Don’t ever be afraid to go a little wild, hair can always be calmed down.
What do you think was the worst hair trend of all time?: Shaved undercut on women.
Have you personally ever had a hair disaster?: Orange hair, too tight of a perm.