Your Stylist Wants You To Unleash Your Wild Side

Name: Shawn Kelly

Agency/Salon: Cutler

Hometown: Middlesex, NJ

Current Neighborhood: Middlesex, NJ

What brands/salons have you worked for?: Cutler

What is your favorite shampoo or conditioner?: Redken Colorextend

Hairspray?: Redken Workforce Spray

Styling Product?: Redken Wool Shake

What is your best hair tip for women?: Don’t ever be afraid to go a little wild, hair can always be calmed down.

What do you think was the worst hair trend of all time?: Shaved undercut on women.

Have you personally ever had a hair disaster?: Orange hair, too tight of a perm.