Your Plastic Water Bottle May Be The Cause Of Weight Gain

According to a study done byAngal Nadal, a BPA specialist at Miguel Hernendez University in Spain, drinking water might actually be the cause of those few extra pounds you’ve packed on.

The study determines that BPA, the chemical found in plastic bottles and takeout containers that have already been thought to have negative effects on your brain, also may cause an increase in insulin levels which can cause weight gain. Although you may think that the traces of BPA in your water bottle may be insignificant enough to cause any actual side effects, evena quarter of a billionth of a gram can have harmful effects said Nadal. Sounds like just another reason to stay away from plastic #gogreen.

[Allure]