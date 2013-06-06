Beauty Buzz: Your Phone is Damaging Your Skin, Which Foods to Eat for Better Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Find out which five foods you should be eating for more beautiful hair. [Daily Makeover]

2. Keep your skin in check this summer with these skin care tips straight from a dermatologist. [Popsugar Beauty]

3. Emma Watson’s red carpet appearances for “The Bling Ring” have had everyone talking, but last night’s braided updo is one for the books – take this picture to your stylists ladies. [Glamour]

4. Learn how to use hair chalk even if you have the darkest of hair. [The Fashion Spot]

5. As much as you may love your smart phone, it can seriously be screwing up your skin. Find out what the dangers are. [Cosmopolitan]

