Your Perfect Shade, Every Time



“You have to know yourself before putting anything on,” Lou Doillon was once quoted. It’s a no brainer but the ultimate cool girl has a point. Not a traditional beauty, Lou accepted herself and gave herself the ultimate edge- self confidence. There’s no point in trying to rock out a shocking red lipstick, when in the back of your mind, you’re kind of doubting yourself and wondering if leaving home like that was a bad idea. If you love it, it shows, as well as if you’re constantly worried about it, that will be obvious too.

This is why the new Stila Mango Crush Lip and Cheek stain might likely be the answer to all your beauty woes. You can ask everyone from your best friend to your local deli guy if your lipstick suits you and the answers will always be varied because of their taste, the lighting or asking the wrong person. Stila Mango Crush, lip and cheek stain has been specially formulated to react to your skin’s personal PH levels and will create a shade that suits your complexion perfectly. In a grab and go click pen form, not only are you leaving an entire blush and blush brush at home, the pen hits two birds with one stone by being for your lips and cheeks. This clever little gem is also flavored and scented like a summertime mango and has a range of vitamins and anti-oxidants to nurture and moisturize your skin.

If all this is not enough to have you clicking away to purchase one for yourself, you can thank me later when your summer time tan fades, and it doesn’t hinder the performance of this product, as you guessed it, the formula will react to your paler skin, giving you the perfect color. Having seen this product on dark to pale complexions, I can safely say, how did we live without this before?

Stila mango crush lip and cheek stain, $24, at stilacosmetics.com