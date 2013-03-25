Your Guide to BB Creams, Plus What You Need to Know About CC and DD Creams

When BB cream was introduced to the U.S. back in 2011, the beauty world fell for the product hard. Between cutting down the amount of steps in your morning makeup routine from five to one and making your skin look flawless, BB cream could do no wrong. Once the new skin care product blew up on the market, company after company hopped on the bandwagon to get a piece of the beauty balm pie, and shortly after, companies went a step further to create CC cream, a product with all of the perks of a BB cream plus an anti-aging twist. Now, Julep has announced that they’ll be debuting DD cream, yet another letter down the alphabet for “diminishing and disguising.”

With the explosion of all of these letters on the skin care (and even hair care) market, it’s important to have a grasp on what you’re looking at. Playing the letter game with these products can get confusing, so we’ve created a no nonsense way of breaking down exactly what each product does so you know what you’re getting yourself into. While the DD cream can only be pre-ordered right now, we can only imagine what EE cream will stand for once someone decides to create the next product in skin care.

Graphic by Candace Napier